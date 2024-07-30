Watch CBS News
Arson suspect accused of lighting 5 fires near Penn Valley

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

PENN VALLEY – Authorities allege a Nevada County man intentionally lit several fires along a road in Penn Valley Monday night.

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said a man was seen fleeing the scene after several fires erupted along a road in Penn Valley. A total of five fires were lit, Cal Fire said, along a 2.5-mile stretch of road.

Several agencies helped stop the flames before they could do more harm, but Cal Fire noted that the fires did pose a critical threat to Penn Valley.

The suspect, a 43-year-old Penn Valley man, was arrested and booked into Nevada County Jail. He's facing five counts of arson.

Cal Fire has not released the name of the suspect, as their investigation is still ongoing.  

