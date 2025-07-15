2 arrested in shooting at Collins Lake in Northern California's Yuba County

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at Collins Lake in Northern California over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at the lake's campgrounds in the Yuba County community of Browns Valley.

Yuba County's Sheriff's Office said one person was shot in the arm as he and his family were trying to leave in their vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in Marysville for treatment.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspects driving off from the scene after the shooting. The suspects were located in a car early Monday morning, around 2:30, along 3rd Street in Marysville, the sheriff's office said.

They were taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Aleta Kirk of Redding and 20-year-old TC Phienemanh of Marysville.

Both face charges of attempted murder, while Phienamanh faces additional weapons charges and Kirk faces an added charge of being an accessory after the fact, officials said.