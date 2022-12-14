Arrest made after Sacramento man killed in fight along Sky Parkway

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in connection to a fight that left one man dead in a south Sacramento apartment, authorities said Tuesday.

Sacramento County resident Arlando Arnold, 29, was arrested Monday and booked into the county Main Jail. He faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of an assault and battery that happened inside an apartment along Sky Parkway.

An unresponsive man was found on the ground. He wasn't breathing and had no pulse. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, authorities said.

The man has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Dayrell Williams, 53, of Sacramento.

Hours after the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed to CBS13 the two men were involved in a hand-to-hand altercation that stemmed from an argument.

At this time, there are no outstanding suspects being sought by investigators.

Arnold is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.