Protestors use big rig, cars to block SR-134, I-5 interchange in Glendale

Protestors have blocked the SR-134, I-5 interchange in Glendale, prompting an hours-long SigAlert from California Highway Patrol officers.

Aerial view of the blockade on SR-134 in Glendale. KCAL News

Multiple cars, a big rig and hundreds of people can be seen blocking all eastbound lanes of the 134 freeway at Brand Avenue, despite orders from CHP telling them to disperse.

The closure affects SR-134 at Central Avenue and will remain in place until CHP is able to clear the crowd.

Additionally, CHP shut down the transition between the eastbound 134 and both southbound and northbound lanes of I-5.

Burbank Police Department says that the Armenian-American group is holding an event called "Rally for Life" to express their distress with Congressman Adam Schiff, who represents the area. They claim he has not done enough to stop ongoing blockades in Armenia, which are allegedly a result of Azerbaijan blocking the only land route to the Republic of Artsakh, an area where more than 100,000 Armenians live.

Signs laid out on the freeway appeared to say "Adam Schiff Don't Ignore Us" and "Open the Road to Life."

Police say that the protests started at Burbank City Hall before a large group, which included dozens of cars, some big rigs and hundreds of people, left and re-gathered in two separate locations — the SR-134, I-5 interchange and U.S. 101 at Vineland Avenue.

View of protestors, big rig blocking traffic on SR-134. KCAL News

Schiff released a statement to KCAL News while the protests continued. It said:

"I stand with the people of Armenia, Artsakh, and the Armenian-American community – not only my constituents but those around the world. I hear and see your pain over the inhumane situation your brothers and sisters are facing. From condemning ceasefire violations, to advocating for the release of Armenian prisoners of war, to calling for sanctions and accountability for Azerbaijan, I've always been, and will continue to be, steadfast in my commitment to ensuring the protection of fundamental rights for the people of Artsakh. I am in communication with the Biden Administration, the State Department, and my Congressional colleagues and am advocating for using all tools at our disposal, including pushing for U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh, cutting off military and other assistance to Azerbaijan, and imposing sanctions on those responsible for this crisis. I will be with you every step of the way and will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh."

With SkyCal overhead, a massive line of cars could be seen stretching back for miles due to the ongoing protests.

