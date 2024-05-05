Armed suspect shot, killed after charging at deputies near Turlock, sheriff's office says

Armed man shot, killed after charging at deputies, sheriff's office says

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A deputy shot and killed an armed man deputies say charged at them in Stanislaus County Sunday evening.

Deputies said they responded to the 3100 block of N Quincy Road in unincorporated Turlock shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

Dispatch received information that the suspect was trespassing and was armed with a weapon. Once deputies arrived, they said they located the armed suspect.

After trying to communicate with the suspect, deputies said they brought in "multiple less-than-lethal options" in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

While speaking with the man, deputies said he refused to drop the weapon and charged at them with no warning.

This is when they said a deputy fired his weapon. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, which is where they will remain for several more hours Sunday night and into Monday morning gathering more information.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The man's identification has not been released. Deputies did not say what kind of weapon the suspect had.