Armed suspect arrested after barricading self at south Sacramento residence

SACRAMENTO — Authorities arrested an armed suspect who barricaded himself at a south Sacramento home Monday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was initially involved in a chase that ended when he crashed through a front-yard fence in the area of 37th Avenue and 41st Street.

The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the chase started out of a traffic violation.

The suspect barricaded himself in a shed in the backyard of a home in the area. Authorities said he surrendered shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The woman who lives in the home said she didn't even know the suspect was there until sheriff's deputies knocked on her door.

"We were in the house and didn't see anything happening. [The deputies] came in and they said, 'We'll be in here for a while,' and they were yelling to him in the yard and they took the dogs out there. Then after a while, they said, 'We think we'll have to bring the SWAT team, so you people will have to leave,' " homeowner Mary Hamlet told CBS13.

No further details were available at this time.