2 arrests made after double shooting in North Sacramento Street in Lodi

By
Richard Ramos
Two arrests have been made after what officials said appears to have been a targeted shooting on North Sacramento Street in Lodi.

Lodi's Police Department said officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. to the area of North Sacramento Street near the Lodi Bowling Bar and Lounge.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions, police said.

According to police, officers located the suspects in a vehicle a short while later and pulled them over.

One of the suspects was described as a minor, while the other was said by police to be an adult. Two guns were recovered from their vehicle.

Lodi police said there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

