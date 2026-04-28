Sacramento's Arden Fair Mall to undergo retail reboot with store openings, changes looming

Changes are coming soon to Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento County, as multiple stores are opening over the next few months, with a new anchor in DICK's House of Sport expected to open in 2027.

Construction on what was the former Sears is visible from outside, as the space is being redeveloped into DICK's Sporting Goods' first interactive space in California. The building won't be torn down, but instead will be redesigned to fit the experience-based retail concept.

The store will include a climbing wall, skylight atrium, and outdoor space for community events and testing products. Other locations across the U.S. include outdoor fields and host classes or events open to the public.

The new wave of new tenants includes Fabletics, Levi's, Taco Bell Cantina, and True Religion. Each is slated to open from early summer through the holidays, building on recent additions like Uniqlo, H&M, and JD Sports.

A spokesperson for the Arden Fair Mall, Nathan Spradlin, explained that the push to bring business to the mall has been a multi-year effort of curation. He explained that the search for businesses came from research about what Sacramento consumers would want, not just filling vacant space.

The mall's approach reflects a broader retail shift: high-performing centers are focusing on experience, brand alignment, and long-term investment rather than reacting to store closures.

For businesses like Golden Circle, owned by Jill Tindle, there's been a noticeable shift over the last year and a half. She says that when the Premium Permanent Jewelry Experience & Custom Handmade Jewelry Bar opened, there were more empty storefronts. Now, those same spaces have either been filled with new businesses or will be.

"We really love that community aspect, really bringing people together. It's more purposeful for people," said Tindle.

There's an experience in her store that can't be duplicated by shopping online. Whether it's creating a custom piece of jewelry, shopping for items that are sourced by Tindle herself, or snapping a selfie in a designed photo spot, Tindle says she sees customers wanting moments and experiences.

There's data to suggest Gen Z is leading the way, with a desire for more in-person connection opportunities, not online.

"So, there's actually been a lot of research on Gen Z and how much they're craving and prioritizing human interaction, both shopping-wise, in the workplace, out and about in life. There's this desire to unplug and reconnect," said Vanessa Errecarte, a Lecturer at the UC Davis Graduate School of Management.

"And it is very interesting when we think about Gen Z, because they're these digital natives, and so they actually have lived equally, kind of, in this in-person and digital world, so it's very interesting that they're starting to prioritize the benefits of that human world," said Errecarte.

Further development includes exterior renovations and a redesigned food court with a family play area.