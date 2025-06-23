Watch CBS News
Display cases smashed in Arden Fair Mall jewelry store robbery

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A jewelry store inside the Arden Fair Mall is cleaning up after it was robbed on Monday.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the area around noon to investigate reports of a robbery.

It appears the suspects smashed some of the glass cases at S&L Gem Co store and took off with merchandise. It's unclear how much merchandise was stolen.

Scene inside Arden Fair Mall after the robbery. 

No shots were fired in the incident, police say, and no injuries were reported.

Mall officials say the incident is isolated.

Police are still actively investigating the incident. No suspect descriptions have been released at this point. 

Cecilio Padilla

