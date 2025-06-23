Display cases smashed in Arden Fair Mall jewelry store robbery

A jewelry store inside the Arden Fair Mall is cleaning up after it was robbed on Monday.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the area around noon to investigate reports of a robbery.

It appears the suspects smashed some of the glass cases at S&L Gem Co store and took off with merchandise. It's unclear how much merchandise was stolen.

Scene inside Arden Fair Mall after the robbery.

No shots were fired in the incident, police say, and no injuries were reported.

Mall officials say the incident is isolated.

Police are still actively investigating the incident. No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.