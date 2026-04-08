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Arden Arcade pedestrian dies after being struck on Watt Avenue

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A person was struck and killed by a vehicle along Watt Avenue in the Arden Arcade area early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Arden Way.

Exactly what led up to the person being struck is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that the person had died from their injuries.

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Scene of the investigation along Watt Avenue.

Authorities have not released the name or any details about the person.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

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