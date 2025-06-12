Arcia's 2-run single in 9th rallies Rockies over Giants 8-7

DENVER — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Thursday to snap a five-game losing streak.

With the Rockies trailing 7-5, Sam Hilliard walked with one out in the ninth against Ra3ndy Rodriguez (3-1) and Thairo Estrada hit what was ruled a double to left field to put runners on second and third. Ryan McMahon walked to load the bases. Brenton Doyle then hit a potential game-ending double-play grounder that was bobbled by Casey Schmitt, allowing a run to score and keeping the bases loaded.

Pinch-hitter Hunter Goodman struck out before Arcia delivered on a 3-2 pitch for the Rockies. Colorado improved to 13-55, tied for the worst start in the modern era with the 1932 Boston Red Sox.

Seth Halvorsen (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Dominic Smith had three hits, including a three-run homer, to help the Giants take the two-run lead into the ninth inning.

Smith's 443-foot three-run homer in the fifth off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela gave the Giants a 7-2 lead before the Rockies chipped away

Mickey Moniak had a solo homer in the sixth and Estrada added a two-run single in the seventh.

The Rockies avoided their 12th home sweep and are 7-27 at Coors Field, the worst home start in franchise history.

Giants' starter Hayden Birdsong gave up three runs and six hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.

Senzatela allowed seven runs and nine hits with three walks in four-plus innings. He left after Smith's homer.

Key moment

Schmitt, filling in at third for injured Matt Chapman, botched a grounder on a potential game-ending double play in the ninth.

Key stat

Colorado starting pitchers have just seven victories and a 6.67 ERA this season.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (5-5, 2.58 ERA) opposes Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.20) in Los Angeles. Rockies RHP German Marquez (2-8, 7.00) faces Braves RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.08) in Atlanta.