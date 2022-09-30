Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus

Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus

Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO — Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus.

School President Robert Nelson said an employee found the symbol on a sign in the arboretum.

Along with the swastika, you could see the words "white pride nationwide."

The sign has been taken down so the hate speech can be removed.

This the third swastika to be found on the campus this month.