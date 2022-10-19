Andrea Bocelli sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center with Sacramento Philharmonic
SACRAMENTO – Global superstar Andrea Bocelli is set to pay a visit to Sacramento next year.
The Italian tenor announced a set of new US tour dates on Wednesday.
Bocelli has a date with Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on May 12, 2023. He's set to perform with the Sacramento Philharmonic.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.
