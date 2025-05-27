Watch CBS News
Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael to temporarily close for safety upgrades

By Tori Apodaca

/ CBS Sacramento

CARMICHAEL — A beloved park in Carmichael is temporarily closing for safety upgrades.

Sacramento County said that Ancil Hoffman Park along the American River will start this temporary closure on Wednesday, May 28, so all of its roads can be repaved, resurfaced and restriped.

"Driving in, I am sure you hit some bumps," said Sacramento County spokesperson Ken Casparis. "The roads just need to be repaved and so do the parking lots to hit some of those state and federal accessibility standards."

During the closure, Casparis said that Ansel Hoffman Golf Course will stay open, and special events at the Effie Yeaw Nature Center will continue, including the Naturefest on June 8. Temporary parking lots will be set up for these activities.

"During this temporary closure, we encourage all of the park goers to go and explore other parks along the American River Parkway," said Casparis. "Maybe even find a new favorite for yourself."

Casparis said the work begins Wednesday and the closure could be up to two months, but they hope to have it reopened in July.

