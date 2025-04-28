How AmeriCorps cuts are impacting Stockton programs

STOCKTON — Federal cuts continue to impact California's Central Valley.

AmeriCorps, a government agency that engages around five million Americans, now faces nearly $400 million in federal cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In California, every service-based program with AmeriCorps was told to stop working. That came as a shock to Omar Ornelas, the vice president of programs for Stockton Service Corps.

"There was some hope it wouldn't be as deep as our organization, and that clearly wasn't the case," he said.

In just 24 hours, Ornelas' service-based program that receives funding from AmeriCorps had its funding cut.

"Programs have to make a decision because a huge chunk of their funding isn't going to be there, or releasing their members," he said. "It's tougher than you think."

It's especially disheartening for the corps in Stockton because just a day before they found out the funding was being cut, several volunteers went to Mattie Harrell Park and planted 18 trees.

Ornelas is now hoping these cuts don't stop the growth of his Stockton office. Established in 2019, the program focused on youth development and education.

There are about 75 AmeriCorps members in his program alone who are unsure of what to do.

"We have programs like Improve Your Tomorrow, which works with young men of color, which helps raise their graduation rates, which we know is lower than other graduation rates," he said.

Until the future is certain, Ornelas is hoping the decision to cut this funding can be reversed.

"We're just trying to figure out how to make some shifts and continue," he said.

Assemblywoman Rhodesia Ransom, who represents Stockton and a portion of San Joaquin County, said: