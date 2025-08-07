Watch CBS News
Americans get 55% of their calories from ultra-processed foods, CDC report says

/ CBS News

Study on ultra-processed foods and death
Eating high levels of ultra-processed foods linked with higher risk of death, study finds 04:04

Americans on average get more than half of their calories from ultra-processed foods, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

The report says the average percentage of total calories consumed from ultra-processed foods among those aged 1 and older was 55% from August 2021 to August 2023.

Young people, aged 1 to 18 consumed even higher amounts at 61.9%, compared to adults aged 19 and older at 53%. No significant differences were found between males and females, but low-income adults consumed more ultra-processed foods than those with higher incomes.

The report described ultra-processed foods as those that tend to be energy-dense, low in fiber and contain little or no whole foods, while also being high in salt, sweeteners and unhealthy fats.

Some of the top sources of calories from ultra-processed foods among youth and adults included: 

  • Sandwiches, including burgers
  • Sweet bakery products
  • Savory snacks
  • Sweetened beverages 

For young people, pizza also ranked among the ultra-processed food sources. And for adults, breads, rolls and tortillas made the list. 

The report comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has targeted ultra-processed foods as part of his "MAHA," or "Make America Healthy Again," agenda.

Previous research has shown ultra-processed food is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality.

Research published in The BMJ journal last year found higher exposure to ultra-processed food is associated with 32 damaging health outcomes, including higher risk for cancer, major heart and lung conditions, gastrointestinal issues, obesity, type 2 diabetes, sleep issues, mental health disorders and early death.

Other studies have also pointed to the addictive quality of many processed foods. An CBS Reports' investigation on how ultra-processed foods have become so pervasive in the American diet.

"Most dietary guidelines, including the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, recommend eating a variety of whole foods and limiting intake of foods with added sugars," the report states.

