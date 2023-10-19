Ultra-processed foods could be as addictive as smoking, study says

BOSTON - A new study finds that ultra-processed foods could be as addictive as smoking.

Ultra-processed foods include those high in carbohydrates and fats like candy, ice cream, and potato chips. Researchers in the U.S., Brazil, and Spain said these foods can be as hard to give up as addictive substances like tobacco, drinking, and gambling. These foods are highly rewarding, appealing, and often consumed compulsively, and in some cases, behaviors around these foods could meet the criteria for the diagnosis of substance use disorder.

They estimate that 14 percent of adults and 12 percent of children suffer from ultra-processed food addiction and that understanding that these foods can be addictive could lead to better regulation and treatment.