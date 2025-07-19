Woman dies after she was swept away by American River in Carmichael

A woman who was playing on the edge of the American River in Carmichael died after she was swept away, officials said on Saturday.

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the river near Kiekebusch Court Saturday afternoon after a woman was found floating downstream.

Sacramento County Rangers said the woman was not showing any signs of life and was found face down. Rangers brought her aboard their vessel and transported her to the Rossmoor Bar area.

Fire crews said she was airlifted to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rangers said she was a 24-year-old woman who was not wearing a life jacket after she was somehow swept away.