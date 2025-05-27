Watch CBS News
Person rescued from American River near Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A person has been pulled out of the American River near Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael and is being treated by first responders, officials say.

The rescue started just after noon on Tuesday in the area between Rossmor Bar and Ancil Hoffman.

Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say an air unit helped locate the person and a kayaker helped pull the person to the shore.

Rescuers started treating the person after getting them out of the water.

No details about the person's condition have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. 

