Person rescued from American River near Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael

A person has been pulled out of the American River near Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael and is being treated by first responders, officials say.

The rescue started just after noon on Tuesday in the area between Rossmor Bar and Ancil Hoffman.

Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say an air unit helped locate the person and a kayaker helped pull the person to the shore.

Rescuers started treating the person after getting them out of the water.

No details about the person's condition have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.