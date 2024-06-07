Amber alert issued after 3-year-old abducted in Nevada County, CHP says

NEVADA COUNTY – An amber alert was issued Friday evening after authorities said a 3-year-old was abducted from an area in Nevada County earlier in the day.

The California Highway Patrol - Alerts said the sheriff's office is searching for 30-year-old Siera Salitrero after the 3-year-old was abducted from an incorporated area of Nevada County on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said Salitrero is a suspect in an assault that happened on N. Bloomfield Road near Grizzly Hill Road. This is near the South Yuba Campground, northeast of Nevada City.

Salitrero is 5'4", 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra, white shirt and blue jeans.

The 3-year-old is 3'0", 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes with a tan shirt and tan shorts.

The two are believed to be on foot. It's unknown how they are related.

Deputies added that it was reported that Salitrero threatened to harm herself.

The sheriff's office said they have 13 deputies and 35 search and rescue volunteers actively searching for the suspect and victim.