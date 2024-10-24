Opening date announced for new Amazon Fresh location in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS – An Amazon Fresh store coming to Citrus Heights is set to open on Nov. 7, making it the third Amazon Fresh location in Northern California, the company announced on Thursday.

The new location will feature the latest brick-and-mortar design. Customers will be able to find national brands, produce and protein, as well as Amazon's private-labeled brands, such as Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Saver, and 365 by Whole Foods Market.

Amazon already offered delivery for online orders but this new store in Citrus Heights will allow customers to shop in stores.

The store will be located at 5425 Sunrise Blvd. It will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Amazon Fresh offers a Prime savings program that allows customers to save on more than 3,000 grocery items.