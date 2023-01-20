Watch CBS News
All birds OK after smoke from restaurant fire at south Sacramento strip mall spreads

South Sacramento strip mall fire under investigation
SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a south Sacramento restaurant to catch fire early Friday morning.

It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue.

Firefighters say smoke from the fire also spread to a nearby bird store.

No injuries were reported and all the birds from the store next door are OK.

The extent of the damage is unclear. 

