All birds OK after smoke from restaurant fire at south Sacramento strip mall spreads

SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a south Sacramento restaurant to catch fire early Friday morning.

It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue.

Firefighters say smoke from the fire also spread to a nearby bird store.

No injuries were reported and all the birds from the store next door are OK.

The extent of the damage is unclear.