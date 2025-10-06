Alabama man arrested in California on suspicion of DUI in big rig

An Alabama truck driver heading through Northern California was arrested over the weekend after officers suspected him of driving drunk.

Auburn police say, late Sunday afternoon, officers tried to pull over an 18-wheeler on westbound Interstate 80, but the driver allegedly wouldn't yield.

The big rig allegedly weaved through lanes and almost crashed into other vehicles, officers say.

Police say the driver finally stopped near the Horseshoe Bar Road exit in Loomis. Officers identified the driver as Tykelin Gray, an Alabama resident, and noted that he allegedly showed signs of being drunk.

Scene where the big rig DUI suspect eventually stopped. Auburn Police Department

Gray was allegedly found to be over the .04% blood-alcohol percentage legal limit for commercial truck drivers, police say. Further, police allege that a loaded and unregistered handgun was found in the truck.

Officers booked Gray into Placer County Jail. He's facing charges of felony evading, DUI, and carrying a concealed firearm.