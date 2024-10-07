Agencies explore options of permanent home for El Dorado County watercraft inspection station

Search on for permanent home of Meyers Watercraft Inspection Station in Tahoe

MYERS — Northern California agencies are looking to find a permanent home for the Myers Watercraft Inspection Station.

"This is 100% a mandatory program. Every single motorized watercraft that goes into the lake has to be inspected and oftentimes decontaminated," Jeff Cowen with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said.

Cowen said the Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species program has been operating for more than 15 years. The inspectors look for any plant, animal, mud or water that could be harmful to Lake Tahoe and surrounding waters.

He said having a permanent location for the inspections would increase service for boaters.

"We want to make sure we are providing services to them that are convenient, that work, that get them on the water quickly but also safely for the lake," Cowen said.

Cowen said the current location requires them to set up and break down every season.

A permanent facility would provide an opportunity for housing for watercraft inspectors in the summer and snow removal staff in the winter.

"Boaters really need to show up to Tahoe clean, drained and dry, and they are a big part of the program that helps protect Lake Tahoe," Cowen said.

The permanent proposed location is on Pomo Street which is near the junction of State Route 89 and Highway 50, right across the highway from the current location.

"Our project partners who are leading this effort, they are conducting the needed studies and community outreach to determine if this is a feasible site," Kevin Prior, the director of the Land Division at the Tahoe Conservancy, said.

Prior said the entire process could take several years.

Cowen said keeping invasive species out of the lake through watercraft inspections protects the recreation experience for everyone.

"Improving the experience of boaters and solidifying this as a long-term sustainable program is so important to the water quality, the water clarity of the lake," Cowen said.

There will be a public workshop held on Monday, October 19. It will be online and in person in the Lake Valley Fire Protection District Training Room at 2211 Keetak Street in Myers.