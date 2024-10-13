Rock fans from across the world wrap up weekend in Sacramento at Aftershock

SACRAMENTO – It was a party all weekend long at Discovery Park in Sacramento with rock and metal fans from across the world coming for the four-day Aftershock festival.

President and CEO of Visit Sacramento Mike Testa said that 70% of the fans came from out of the area and each day brought in about 40,000 people total.

Many of the crowds parked at Cal Expo and utilized the shuttle service to get to the concert, but others used ride services.

"It's been like 12 bucks which isn't bad," said Addison Phillips who took an Uber with her friends from El Dorado Hills. "I expected it to be like over $20."

It was a packed bike valet lot which was an easy way for locals to bypass any potential car chaos by cycling or scootering in.

"My bike hasn't been stolen either, so that's been nice," said Josh Plotner who biked to Aftershock.

Pedi-cabs were a popular way of getting to the festival from the hotels.

"Nobody wants to ride with a 65-year-old grandmother, but Santa Claus is the ultimate superhero and it makes everybody happy," said Elizabeth Jade Wong Fontana, who is a driver for Pacific Pedi Cabs.

She was dressed up as Santa Claus and came from Stockton to give people a ride on her Christmas-themed cab. She has been doing it for the past 12 years and is a crowd favorite.

"I hope to make about $1,200 to $1,500 today and I am almost already there," said Wong Fontana.

She said other Pedi cab drivers make around $2,000 to $3,000 a day.

"It feels more like fall than it does summer, so I think that's helped," said Testa. "There's actually been a lot of walk-up ticket sales this year."

Testa said they worked with Caltrans to adjust its projects to avoid major traffic jams because the only jamming anyone wanted to do this weekend was to the music.

Caltrans did shut down the connector between northbound Highway 99 and westbound Highway 50 this weekend, so drivers may have been rerouted, but a little congestion on the road did not keep people from coming.

It will be round two next weekend with the Golden Sky Country Music Festival followed by the Iron Man the following weekend.

Testa said in total, the three weekends bring in about $60 million to Sacramento.