Sacramento closure of busy connector between Highways 99, 50 continues

SACRAMENTO -- Drivers in Sacramento are dealing with the first full day of a major freeway closure Saturday with the weekend shutdown of the connector between northbound Highway 99 and westbound Highway 50.

The construction closure began at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It is part of the $483 million "Fix 50" project to add lanes and improve pavements on Highway 50 between Interstate 5 and Watt Avenue.

Earlier this week, Caltrans spokesperson Sergio Ochoa Sanchez said the agency doesn't anticipate heavy dust or noise to impact nearby streets, but a full closure of the connector is needed for safety.

"Because of the equipment that needs to be placed there for the safety of the workers, it was better to just close that area instead of keeping one lane open," Ochoa Sanchez said.

The Caltrans District 3 social media accounts were busy posting about the closure during the past week to make sure drivers were aware.

🦺 TRAFFIC ALERT REMINDER: “Fix50” Project has scheduled a 55-hour closure in @thecityofsac at NB SR-99 connector to WB US-50 from Friday, October 11 at 10 p.m. through Monday, October 14 at 5 a.m. Caltrans #Quickmap. For detours and details: https://t.co/I85dOO9WgY pic.twitter.com/SDJDvXIHCM — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 10, 2024

Drivers looking for alternate routes due to closures can use the following detours:

Highway 50 eastbound and exit at 65th Street. Cross the bridge and loop back onto the westbound lanes of Highway 50.

From Highway 99, continue onto Business 80. Exit at N Street, go under the overpass and re-enter Business 80 southbound. This will lead you to the westbound Highway 50 connector.

To avoid Highway 99 altogether, drivers heading north can opt for I-5 as an alternative route.

More details from Caltrans can be found online.