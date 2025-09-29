Sacramento gears up for Aftershock Festival 2025. What to know ahead of Thursday's opening.

Rock music fans rejoice: Aftershock Festival week has dawned.

The annual event has become one of Sacramento's cornerstone attractions. Work has been underway to prepare Discovery Park for the massive festival, which has been averaging more than 160,000 attendees each year.

A lineup of more than 115 bands are set to play at this year's edition of the festival, including one of Sacramento's best-known bands.

Here's what to know ahead of opening night.

Aftershock headliners

Pop punk legends Blink-182 get opening night honors on Thursday. Sacramento's own Deftones headline Friday night, while metal icons Korn get Saturday night.

Bring the Horizon, Rob Zombie, Flyleaf and others close the festival on Sunday.

Discovery Park parking

The festival takes place at Sacramento's Discovery Park, a scenic venue on the American River Parkway.

Attendees should expect limited paid parking options in the lots surrounding Discovery Park, Aftershock organizers say. The festival is urging people to consider buying park & ride shuttle passes or to take SacRT.

Are Aftershock tickets still available?

Four-day general admission packs are sold out, but single-day general admission passes are still available for all days. Aftershock's website shows that those single-day tickets start at $229.99.