Aftershock announces 2025 lineup: Deftones, Blink-182, Korn, Marilyn Manson among headliners

SACRAMENTO – A massive lineup of rock legends will be rolling through Discovery Park in Sacramento for Aftershock 2025.

The lineup for this year's Aftershock festival was announced on Wednesday. More than 115 bands will be playing across the four stages from Oct. 2-5 for the festival.

Opening night honors will go to Blink-182, with All Time Low, Taking Back Sunday and Alkaline Trio also listed as top acts for the day.

Sacramento's own Deftones will be back at Aftershock for the first time since 2018 and will headline Friday night. Hard rock legends Korn will be Saturday night's headliner.

Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Bring Me The Horizon, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson.

Aftershock has become Sacramento's largest festival, regularly attracting tens of thousands of attendees and top rock acts every year.

Four-day and single-day tickets for the festival are already on sale on the Aftershock website.