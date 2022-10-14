Adam Sandler's tour adds December 2022 date in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Adam Sandler has a date with Sacramento come winter.
The legendary comedian is adding new stops to his 2022 tour. The shows are a mix of comedy and song – and are, of course, for mature audiences only.
Sandler will be stopping by Sacramento on Dec. 7 at the Golden 1 Center.
An unnamed "surprise guest" will also be joining Sandler, organizers say.
Tickets for the show are set to go on sale Monday, Oct. 17.
