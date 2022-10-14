Adam Sandler's tour adds December 2022 date in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Adam Sandler has a date with Sacramento come winter.

The legendary comedian is adding new stops to his 2022 tour. The shows are a mix of comedy and song – and are, of course, for mature audiences only.

Exciting news, @AdamSandler is back on tour! Come see him at Golden 1 Center on December 7. Tickets on sale this Monday at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/1eQBlxdbqV — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) October 14, 2022

Sandler will be stopping by Sacramento on Dec. 7 at the Golden 1 Center.

An unnamed "surprise guest" will also be joining Sandler, organizers say.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale Monday, Oct. 17.