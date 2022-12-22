Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa near misses have Giants fans bewildered for upcoming season

Have the San Francisco Giants struck out with their fans Have the San Francisco Giants struck out with their fans 02:30

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants struck out on Aaron Judge and in a strange twist of events the Orange and Black also took a big swing and missed on Carlos Correa.

Are they about to strikeout with the fans after a dismal offseason?

Some fans say they are trying to stay optimistic about the Giants and their inability to attract a free agent. But there's a history of missing out on super stars in free agency and some are demanding changes.

"Get rid off the owners," said Lee, a Giants fan. "They're messing it up for everybody. The attendance is going to go down."

Fan frustration soared this offseason as San Francisco's front office missed out on signing the two free agent superstars.

"Missed out on Correa stinks," Tyler Wentworth said. "Missed out on Judge stunk too but so goes it."

"Both the New York teams had their way with us this off season," Yen Awagi added. "I'm hoping for a promising future but we'll see."

Correa is a shortstop that was touted as a franchise altering player. One that could be the cornerstone of a winning team for years to come.

"I think honestly it's very disappointing," Giants fan Jackson Kerrigan said.

"The Mets, they don't need a star," Marie Cievieln added. "We need a star right now. I think it would be great if they were coming. We need some stars but the team is still good and we have to keep working on it."

The deal for Correa fell apart after there was a difference of opinion on some of the medical information for the 28 year old. There's a segment of the fan base that is keeping a positive outlook on the embarrassment of this off season.

"He's a good player but you can't beat San Francisco and the atmosphere here," Kerrigan said. "I mean it's his loss really."

But there are concerns about the ripple effect this particular situation could have on the Giants ability to attract free agents in the future. To have a deal on the table, only to have it taken away in light of conflicting medical information.

"You know it's tricky," Wentworth said. "(Super agent Scott) Boras represents a lot of baseball players and you have to think that relationship is a little choppy."

The deal was supposed to be the second richest in Major League History at $350 million for 13 years.

Some feel Correa was worth the price to get the Giants back in the post season.

"I'm not going to support this year," Lee said. "I'll support them but I ain't messing with the owners. It's the owners fault. Put some money up. They've spent no money. They got a lot of money to spend. They put up no money, nobody is going to come."