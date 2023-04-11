Mother pushes for fentanyl awareness, school safety with Melanie's Law Mother pushes for fentanyl awareness, school safety with Melanie's Law 02:39

A mother who lost her teenage daughter last year to a suspected fentanyl overdose in a Hollywood high school bathroom is in Sacramento supporting Senate Bill No. 10, which would require California schools to provide fentanyl education in schools.

Senator Dave Cortese is proposing the bill, named Melanie's Law, in remembrance of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos, who died on September 13, 2022, in Bernstein High School's bathroom.

Elena Perez, Melanie's mother, is set to speak at the California Senate's Health Committee Wednesday, sharing her story of loss and support for SB-10, hopeful that the bill passes so no family ever has to go through what she has.

Back in September 2022, the Bernstein school staff notified Perez that her daughter was missing. Her body was not found until 8:30 p.m. after she had been missing for nearly eight hours.

"If we can save a life like Melanie's, if they had found her within time, if they had given her Narcan, we might not be here today," said Michael Carrillo, an attorney for the family, who has now filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified School District.

The bill is intended to expand statewide Fentanyl overdose prevention for high school students and children by having Naloxone, better known by its brand name Narcan, on campuses and providing prevention education for students and their families. It also calls for all schools to have an overdose safety plan and ensure that educators are fully-trained in administering Narcan, should the need arise.

Senator Cortese says that the bill has bipartisan support so far, and with the governor's budget for 2024 already including more funds to supply Narcan to schools, it's basically a cost-free bill. He also says that with the support of Melanie's family, the bill should easily sail through state legislature.

If approved and signed by the governor, the bill would go into effect as soon as January 2024.

Ramos and some friends are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at nearby Lexington Park. Another 15-year-old girl also overdosed but survived after she was found by her stepfather in the school's courtyard.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection to the incident just days after Ramos' death.