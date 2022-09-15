Watch CBS News
Arrest made in Bernstein High School fentanyl death, overdoses

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old girl and overdose of three additional teenagers in Hollywood Wednesday.

CBSLA Reporter Jeff Nguyen confirmed that an arrest was made through a source in the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The identification of the suspect has not been released at this moment, however, the suspect is a 17-year-old male, Nguyen has learned. 

The 15-year-old girl who died Wednesday evening after taking the Percocet laced with fentanyl was identified as Melanie Ramos, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Ramos was found unresponsive Wednesday evening by her stepfather and authorities inside a girls bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. 

Three other teenagers overdosed after taking drugs they acquired at Lexington Park, which is less than a mile away from Bernstein High. 

