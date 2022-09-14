Teen found dead at Bernstein High School in High School, 3 others hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl-laced Percocet

One teenage girl died, and three other teenagers were hospitalized after they were found to have overdosed at a school in Hollywood and a nearby park.

All the teenagers are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at Lexington Park, where two of the teens were found. The park is less than a mile from Bernstein High School, where two girls had also overdosed, including a girl whose body was found in a bathroom.

(credit: CBS)

The grim discoveries were made by a parent who was concerned his stepdaughter had not come home. He had reported his stepdaughter missing at 2:30 p.m., and continued looking for her. He eventually made his way to the school, in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place, and found her suffering from an overdose in the courtyard and called police.

LAPD officers arrived at the school at about 9 p.m. The girl told her parent that her friend had also overdosed and was in a bathroom. The officers got staff out to the campus to get inside the school, where they found the second girl unresponsive inside a bathroom stall. Paramedics tried to help the girl, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the girls at the school were students, about 16 years old. The girl who survived was hospitalized in stable condition. Her friend's name has withheld pending notification of her family.

The investigation led officers to Lexington Park, in the 5500 block of Lexington Avenue, where two more teenagers were found to have overdosed. A 17-year-old is in stable condition, but the condition of the second teen is not known. It's not clear if the teens at the park knew the Bernstein High students, but they were not students at the school.

Police say the dealer is believed to frequent the park, and parents should have serious conversations with their children about the danger.

"The most important thing is to make sure that everybody's aware they're selling the poison out here in this park, and keep your kids away from it," LAPD Lt. John Radtke said.