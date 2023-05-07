A list of recent high-profile shootings in the United States

8 killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas 8 killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas 01:48

The latest high-profile mass shooting in the United States happened Saturday in Allen, Texas, where eight people were killed and seven were wounded at a busy outdoor shopping center before police killed the gunman.

The attack is the country's 22nd mass killing — in which four or more people died, not including the assailant — of 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Here are some other notable U.S. mass shootings over the past 12 months:

HENRYETTA, OKLAHOMA

An Oklahoma sex offender shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head on April 30 before he killed himself. The shooter had moved the victims' bodies, which were found in a heavily wooded area on a rural Oklahoma property.

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

A man shot and killed five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, on April 28 after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because a baby was trying to sleep. The shooter was arrested after a multi-day manhunt. BOWDOIN, MAINE

Four people were killed in a home and three others were wounded by gunfire April 18 on a busy highway in a neighboring community. A man who was released from prison a few days earlier is charged in the killings.

DADEVILLE, ALABAMA

Four young people were killed and 32 others were wounded by gunfire at a girl's Sweet 16 party in Dadeville on April 15. Police arrested two teenagers and a 20-year-old man on murder charges.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

An employee shot and killed five people and wounded eight others inside the Old National Bank in Louisville while livestreaming the attack on April 10. Police later shot and killed the gunman.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Three students and three adults were killed inside The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The suspect, a former student, was killed by police.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA

A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms on Jan. 23, authorities said. He is facing charges.

MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA

A 72-year-old man killed 11 people and wounded nine others in a shooting at a Lunar New Year dance in Monterey Park on Jan. 21. The suspect later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA

The manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six people and wounded six others during an employee meeting on Nov. 22. Police say the suspect shot himself.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO

An attacker shot and killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The suspected assailant was subdued by patrons and is awaiting trial.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed five people and wounded two others in Raleigh on Oct. 13, authorities said. The suspect eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS

Seven people were killed and at least 30 wounded when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The suspected gunman is awaiting trial. The suspect's father was indicted for helping his son obtain a gun license despite his son's history of making violent threats.

PHILADELPHIA

Three people were shot and killed and 11 others were wounded on June 4 on a busy Philadelphia street during a melee that began with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire. Two men were later arrested in two of the killings, and other people have been arrested in connection with the melee.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

A gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office on June 1. The shooter killed himself as police arrived.

UVALDE, TEXAS

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 other people were wounded. Law enforcement killed the attacker.

LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA

One person was killed and five were wounded on May 15 after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners in Southern California. Authorities have said the gunman was motivated by hatred for Taiwan. He has been charged with murder and other counts.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK

A white supremacist opened fire on May 14, 2022, at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and wounding several others. The shooter pleaded guilty to murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison.