A duplex fire in Rancho Cordova has left 6 people without a home

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Six people don't have a place to live after a fire tore through a duplex in Rancho Cordova, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

It was reported early Friday morning, just before 3 a.m., on Nebula Way and Lincoln Village Drive.

Crews said there were heavy smoke and fire coming from both garages, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Rancho Cordova is a city in Sacramento County, located 12 miles east of downtown Sacramento.