9 people displaced after 4-alarm fire spreads to several homes in Modesto

MODESTO – Several people have been displaced after a four-alarm fire that damaged several Modesto homes the morning after the Fourth of July.

Modesto Fire says crews responded to the scene near Terminal and Coldwell avenues just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters found that a home under construction had caught fire. Flames were also started to spread to buildings on both sides of the structure.

The initial home under construction that caught fire. Modesto Fire Department

The fire prompted a four-alarm response, Modesto Fire says. Units from Oakdale and Turlock were brought in to help.

Crews were able to contain the flames, but not before a duplex and two other residences were affected by the fire.

A total of nine people have been displaced, Modesto Fire says. The main structure that caught fire is believed to be a total loss, but officials have not detailed the extent of damage the other homes suffered.

Firefighters say two people also had to be evaluated for injuries at the scene, but both refused treatment.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.