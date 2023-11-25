7th annual Shop Black Friday brings locally owned Black businesses to the forefront

SACRAMENTO - An alternative to the traditional holiday shopping frenzy – the 7th annual Shop Black Friday event focused on Black businesses – brought shoppers and vendors together for Small Business Saturday.

It's bringing locally owned Black businesses to the forefront and giving shoppers a chance to experience a culture.

From African-inspired clothing to food to art. This isn't just a shopping event during the holiday festivities, it's a culture and lifestyle.

Inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, organizers say this 7th annual Shop Black Friday event in Sacramento celebrates the need for Black people to be more self-sufficient and supports seasoned entrepreneurs, like Tarilyn Tracy.

"These are gel candles," Tracy said. "They are made out of regular wax that is just in a gel form where I can design in a glass."

She's had her business, Night Star Candles and Gifts, for 20 years.

"It seems like the community is supporting and that they are recognizing that there are a lot of black vendors out here," she said.

And there are up-and-coming Black entrepreneurs and chefs, like Jacob Smedley from Sacramento. He created his business Your Midnight Chef.

"I do pop-ups," Smedley said. "I also do meal preps."

This is his second time coming out to the event, bringing his love for cooking to new possible customers.

"I'm thankful for every opportunity and every sell, especially just starting out," Smedley said. "I like to give the experience to anybody. Sometimes people can't even afford it and they're like, 'Oh that smells good' and I'm like 'Oh, here have some, tell somebody about it.'"

Bringing diversity and bridging the gap from culture to culture an alternative to Small Business Saturday.

Now if you're not done shopping this weekend, you're not alone.

Experts predict that Cyber Monday might generate up to $12 billion in sales, setting a record.