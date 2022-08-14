7 million Americans face extreme heat alerts, while another 7 million are under flood watches

A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.

The flood watch includes Las Vegas, where two people died last week in flooding in what has become the wettest monsoon season in a decade.

The flood threat is forecast to remain from Monday into Tuesday but will include a smaller area surrounding the Four Corners region, where Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico meet.

In Texas, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance that will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to South Texas as it pushes onshore Sunday morning. As much as 6 inches of rain is expected across that region over the next few days and may lead to flash flooding.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be above normal in the Central Plains, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

That's as excessive heat watches are in place for 7 million people in California's Central Valley, including Redding, Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield, where the thermometer will reach triple digits from Tuesday through at least Thursday.