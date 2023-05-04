50 Cent to perform at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has a date with Sacramento on September 4, 2023.

He has added a stop in Sacramento for his global "The Final Lap Tour 2023" tour, and he will be performing for fans at the Golden 1 Center.

The tour is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', and he will be joined by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih on all North American dates. Busta Rhymes will continue as a special guest throughout the global tour.

The tour will feature dozens of chart-topping hits and select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

As there are multiple tiers of presale tickets that go on sale earlier, limited tickets are available for general sales. General ticket sales begin on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.