49ers reveal 2025 uniform schedule featuring white jerseys for first home games

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the schedule on which jerseys they will wear in 2025, which included a change in an apparent response to the hot conditions at Levi's Stadium during the early weeks of the season.

A post on the team's social media on Sunday revealed the Niners will wear their White Throwback jerseys during the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 21. The team will wear their White Primary jerseys in a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sep. 28, in addition to all road games.

Both home games are scheduled to kick off at 1:25 p.m. and 1:05 p.m., respectively, at the stadium in Santa Clara, which has become known for hot afternoon temperatures in the late summer and early fall.

Fans and players alike endured scorching heat during a home game last October against the Cardinals, in which the temperature at kickoff was in the 90s and soared into the 100s, as the Bay Area was in the midst of a late heat wave.

Here we go! Hottest game in the history of Levi’s Stadium. 91 degrees at kickoff and it’s supposed to soar from there. Cardinals at @49ers @KPIXtv @LevisStadium — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) October 6, 2024

As they start the 4th qtr, the temperature at Levi’s Stadium is 101 degrees. Hottest in the history of the stadium. @49ers @AZCardinals @KPIXtv — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) October 6, 2024

Ahead of the game, the NFL had refused the 49ers request to wear all-white uniforms, saying all uniform changes must be announced before the beginning of the season. The Niners went on to lose the game.

The team's first appearance of the season in red jerseys will be during Week 7 at home against the Atlanta Falcons, in which they will wear throwback uniforms. Red jerseys will also be worn during Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans and throwback red jerseys during Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.

In addition to red and white jerseys, the 49ers will also debut a black and red "Rivalries" jersey during a Week 18 matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks.