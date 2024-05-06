Annual California Peace Officers Memorial in Sacramento adds 8 new names to monument

SACRAMENTO — Thousands of law enforcement officials showed up in Sacramento to honor those killed in the line of duty. The annual California Peace Officers' Memorial ceremony was a moving tribute to those who gave their all.

It's a procession that proves poignant: a riderless horse in honor of the men and women who died in the line of duty the preceding year, their families following by walking from the west steps of the California State Capitol to the nearby Peace Officers Memorial monument. Some of those honored are also enrolled from previous years.

"It is an effort to illustrate to the families just how important their loved ones were to us as a community, a law enforcement community," said Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Capt. Foy said that 16 of the 1,600 officers remembered over the years were from his division.

"We have known that pain and how meaningful it is to the families when you have this type of turnout to show the support for those sacrifices made," he said.

The families march, accompanied by pipe bands, and are honored with a salute from dozens of agencies – some on horseback, others on motorcycle – including a group called the Blue Knights, which consists of retired and active-duty police officers.

"The significance in honoring these officers that have lost their life for all their citizens, for not just California but everywhere, it's very important because if we forget these past traditions, we lose everything," said Greg Peart, president of the Blue Knights.

The walk of honor is followed by an enrollment ceremony, where the names of newly enrolled officers are formally added to the memorial.

This year, there were eight.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office



Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr., of the Selma Police Department



Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department



Officer Tuan Le of the Oakland Police Department



Sergeant Patricia Elena Guillen of the Los Angeles Police Department



Sergeant Anthony Ray White

Officer Philip T. Sudario of the Los Angeles Police Department



Detective Donald A. Mason of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department



California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero offers words of solace before a final send-off from elected leaders.

"It is hard to imagine how one would feel in your position. Angry. Numb. Hopefully, you find peace with one another," Justice Guerrero said.

The event is all part of National Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.