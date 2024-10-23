4 units damaged, 2 dogs rescued in North Highlands condo building fire

4 displaced by fire at North Highlands condo

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Firefighters say several units of a North Highlands condo building were damaged in a fire Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene on Stratford Place and found flames coming from two units and an attic. A second alarm response was called.

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, Metro Fire says, while two dogs were also rescued.

Scene of the fire as crews got to the scene. Metro Fire of Sacramento

In total, firefighters say four units and the building's roof were damaged in the incident.

Three adults, one child, and four animals have been displaced by the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.