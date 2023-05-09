4 children rescued after ride gets stuck 10-feet off the ground at Ceres Street Faire

CERES – Firefighters had to rescue four children who got stuck on a ride at the Ceres Street Faire last week.

The Modesto Fire Department says, on Saturday, the Frog Hopper ride that bounces riders up and down got stuck about 10 feet off the ground. Four children were on the ride at the time.

A Modesto Fire Technical Rescue Team responded to safely get the children off the ride.

Using a rope system and harness to secure them, firefighters got the children down one by one using ladders.

No injuries were reported, firefighters say.

Exactly why the ride malfunctioned isn't known. The ride stayed closed for the rest of the fair, which took place on Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Ceres.