4 arrested in connection to deadly 2025 altercation at Grass Valley park

Four people have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Condon Park in 2025, Grass Valley police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the park on Nov. 7, 2025 where they found a dead man, identified by officials as 51-year-old Jason Allen Frost. Detectives began a murder investigation, working with prosecutors and investigators with the Nevada County District Attorney's Office.

Police say that the suspects traveled together to the park with plans to steal a vehicle. Once there, they happened across Frost, and after demanding the keys to his vehicle, an altercation ensued. During the altercation, Frost suffered a deadly injury from an edged weapon, according to police.

The four suspects then took Frost's keys and drove his vehicle through both Placer and Nevada counties, before abandoning it near McCourtney and Indian Springs roads on the morning of Nov. 8, 2025, officials said.

Police said that all four of the suspects were juveniles at the time of the incident, with one currently still a juvenile.

Due to California laws surrounding confidentiality of juvenile offenders, officials are not releasing the identities of the people that were arrested.