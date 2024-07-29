4.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Barstow area A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Barstow area 06:31

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck roughly 14 miles east, northeast of Barstow Monday at 1 p.m., according to according to the United States Geological Survey.

Preliminary reports listed the magnitude at 4.9. Aftershocks, including a 3.5 and a 2.7, were felt in the same area within minutes of the first quake.

The shaking was felt as far west as the Los Angeles area, including Burbank, Pasadena and Studio City. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the LA area. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it has not been placed on earthquake mode.

Dr Lucy Jones, seismologist, commented on X that earthquakes of this size have been seen "many times in the Mojave Desert."

Yes, it was an earthquake. An M4.9 (current estimate) east of Barstow. We have seen quakes this size many times in the Mojave Desert. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 29, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.