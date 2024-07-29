Watch CBS News

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Barstow area

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck roughly 14 miles east, northeast of Barstow Monday at 1p.m., according to according to the United States Geological Survey. Preliminary reports listed the magnitude at 4.7.
