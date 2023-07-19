Watch CBS News
3 suspects arrested after chase from West Sacramento to Vacaville

WEST SACRAMENTO – Three suspects possibly linked to a case of grand theft totaling about $20,000 have been arrested after a chase from West Sacramento to Vacaville.

Police in West Sacramento said, early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a reported attempted burglary on Ramos Drive. Officers noticed that the suspects' vehicle matched that of a grand theft incident that happened the day before.

Officers tried to pull the suspects' vehicle over, but it wouldn't stop – sparking a chase that soon got onto the freeway.

The suspects led officers toward the Vacaville area. At some point during the chase, officers just ahead of the suspects launched some spike strips that managed to pop two tires.

A PIT maneuver was then done by officers as the suspects took an offramp into Vacaville.

The suspects then crashed into a traffic pole. Two of the suspects got out and ran, but a police K9 helped quickly take one of them into custody. The other suspect was soon arrested as well.

All three of the suspects are now under arrest and have been booked into Yolo County Jail. 

