3 people killed in single-car crash in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY - A crash in Amador County killed three people on Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:54 p.m. on Irish Hill Road near Carbondale Road. The victims have been identified as one adult male and two juveniles, but their identities have not been released.

Investigators say the vehicle was speeding when it left the roadway and hit a tree. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as an adult Hispanic male driver and two children under the age of 10.

All of the victims' identities will be released.