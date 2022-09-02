3 people displaced after early morning house fire in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A fire ripped through a Rancho Cordova home early Friday morning, displacing three people.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Sunrise Pines Boulevard just before 2 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from a house with a backside apartment on the second floor.

Firefighters evacuated neighboring homes, but the flames were soon contained.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

No injuries to the three people who were living at the home have been reported. The family says they are still looking for their cat, however.