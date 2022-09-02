Watch CBS News
3 people displaced after early morning house fire in Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

3 people displaced after Rancho Cordova house fire
3 people displaced after Rancho Cordova house fire 01:48

RANCHO CORDOVA – A fire ripped through a Rancho Cordova home early Friday morning, displacing three people.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Sunrise Pines Boulevard just before 2 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from a house with a backside apartment on the second floor.

Firefighters evacuated neighboring homes, but the flames were soon contained.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

No injuries to the three people who were living at the home have been reported. The family says they are still looking for their cat, however. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 6:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

