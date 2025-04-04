3 corrections officers injured by inmate attack at Vacaville prison

VACAVILLE — Three correctional officers were injured in an attack by an inmate at a prison in Vacaville, authorities said Friday.

An inmate at California Medical Facility used an improvised weapon to attack the officers during an emergency cell extraction, the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation said.

Each of the officers received treatment at an outside medical facility and has since been released.

CDCR said the inmate, whose name was not released, also had to be treated at an outside medical facility and will be transferred to a different institution when he is medically cleared.

"Such acts of violence toward staff will not be tolerated," CDCR said. "We are committed to holding those responsible accountable."